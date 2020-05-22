Obituary: Margaret Florence Eichman

Margaret Florence Eichman, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4th at Carriage Green at Milford.

Margaret was born in 1926 on a farm in Morrill, Kansas. She was raised outside Rulo, Nebraska, and a graduate of Falls City High School. She completed her internship with the Worsham School of Mortuary Science and then attended Fullerton College in Fullerton, California. She married Robert Eichman in 1951 in Red Bank, New Jersey. In 1957 they moved to Brookfield, Wisconsin, then in 1962 to Bay Village, Ohio, and then in 1965 to Orange, Connecticut. She was the Therapeutic Recreational Director of Orange Health Care for 32 years. She served as the President of the Orange Historical Society, and was a very active member of The Orange Congregational Church. She and her husband traveled to over 30 countries, and she loved gardening and entertaining.

She is survived by her daughter Robin Eichman-Swan of Milford, Connecticut, her cousins Roberta Chaffee of Tampa, Florida, and Carol Sue Frickel of Littleton, Colorado, and 10 nieces and nephews. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Eichman, and daughter of the late William and Martha Fischer. Her sister Irene Johansen, and brothers Harold and Laurel Fischer predeceased her.

She will be buried at the Orange Center Road Cemetery, Orange, Connecticut, and a memorial service will take place at a later date at the Orange Congregational Church. Donations in her memory may be sent to The Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meeting House Lane, Orange. CT 06477.