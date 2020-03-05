Obituary: Lucille Morowitz

Lucille Morowitz, longtime resident of Woodbridge, died in California on February 15 at the age of 89. She was the widow of the distinguished Yale micro-biologist Harold J. Morowitz and is survived by their sons Eli, Joshua, Zachary and Noah and nine grandchildren. Their daughter Joanna died in 2010.

Lucille Rita Stein was born on April 16, 1930 to Frank Stein, a dentist, and the former Helen Perlmutter. Lucille became an avid world traveler who felt most at home in the Hawaiian islands or sailing across the ocean. A certified sea captain, she twice piloted her 42-foot long sail boat on the month-long journey from Hawaii to Tahiti.

Lucille co-authored the biology textbook “Life on the Planet Earth” with her husband, Harold, and was his partner for many wide-ranging adventures over 67 years together. She was the founder and for decades president of Ox Bow Press, a scholarly publishing house with a wide-ranging catalog featuring classic academic works and Hawaiiana.

Home is the sailor, home from the sea.