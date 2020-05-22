Obituary: Louis John Esposito

Louis John Esposito, 94, of Orange, beloved husband for forty-nine years of Connie Esposito, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born on June 24, 1925 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late John Louis and Teresa (Piacente) Esposito.

Louis served in the Navy in World War II while stationed in Africa. Upon returning he began his own business, Town and Country TV, which he owned for 40 years. He was a devoted member of the CT Air and Space Center in Stratford, as well as a member of the Stratford VFW and American Legion in Orange. Louis loved boating, water skiing and downhill skiing with friends and family. He also loved traveling with his wife and being with family.

Louis is survived by his children Renee Esposito King (Lucian), Ralph Esposito, Bonni Sprague (Mark), and Richard (Stephanie Anderson) Esposito; his grandchildren David McClarin, Brian (Kendra) McClarin, Paige Woods (Nate), Leah and Emma Esposito, John (Nicole Swanson) Davis, Richard Esposito, Louis Esposito, and Ashley (Myles) Pickering; and his great-grandchildren Morgan, Jack, Abigail, Sean and Amelia. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who he was very close to.

Louis is predeceased by seven siblings.