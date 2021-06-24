Obituary: Lorraine R. Gambino

Lorraine R. Gambino of Orange, age 97, passed away peacefully at home, hand in hand with her son by her side on June 3, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. “Bob” Gambino. Born on August 15, 1923 in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of the late Emile and Emma Dube Raymond. Lorraine is survived by son Robert J. Gambino Jr., daughter Denise Gambino Halstead, son-in-law Russell Halstead and her cherished granddaughter Alexis Lee Halstead all of Orange, CT. Lorraine was predeceased by her siblings Alphonso & Robert Raymond, Gertrude R. Cardone, Theresa R. Dini, Dorothy R. Tacinelli and Claudette R. Hunt.

After graduating High School, while taking care of her younger siblings, Lorraine attended one year of Business School at night enabling her to become a private secretary while working at the United Illuminating Company. While appearing numerous times within the UI News magazine, including her work as secretary for the Sunshine Fund and singer in the UI Girls’ Chorus; Lorraine not only appeared on the cover of the January-February 1955 UI News magazine, but was also highlighted in a four-page article entitled “A Nimble Thimble” written by Marion Lake. “Paris may have its Schiaparelli and New York its Anne Fogartym, but UI has Lorraine Raymond whose wardrobe merits the admiration of all her co-workers. It’s no wonder, for Lorraine’s clothes are as original and professional in appearance as those by some of the top-flight designers. By day, a secretary in New Haven Operations, who believed neat appearance is part of her job, Lorraine spent many evenings creating her good-looking outfits. Hers was truly a ‘nimble thimble’”. Not only was Lorraine a gifted seamstress, but also a gifted knitter, known to knit for friends and relatives on birthdays and Christmas.

Lorraine left the UI after many years to start a family in the home she and husband Bob built which she so truly loved. Lorraine remained at home bringing up her children; being involved in all aspects of their lives. From sporting events, to a member of the local PTA, to Mother’s Circle, Lorraine made sure she was fully immersed in parenting. Lorraine believed mothering was the most important aspect in the family structure, and took it very seriously. Always the first to get up in the morning and the last to lay her head on her pillow at night; until her children were old enough for her to reenter the work force.

Lorraine retired from the VA Medical Center after 25 years of dedicated service to the United States Government as a Statistical Assistant. Having a strong work ethic, Lorraine instilled this virtue upon her children.

Christmas was Lorraine’s favorite time of year. Christmas Day family gatherings was a marvel of wonderment and accomplishment. All the food was prepared and presented by her. While known for her great cooking, this was mirrored in her baking ability, baking no less than 25 different varieties of Christmas Cookies for all to enjoy.

While husband Bob was a member of the Lions Club of Orange for over 50 years having served as its President. Lorraine was involved in all the “behind the scenes” action; including serving at the annual Thanksgiving Dinner opened to everyone; but their target guests are the town’s elders, shut-ins, and all those in need of good food and fellowship.

Lorraine was a long-time parishioner of Holy Infant Church and a longtime member of the Catholic Women’s Guild.

A modest lady by definition was Lorraine’s unconditional love and dedication to what she believed in, which is what makes Lorraine a Living Treasure!

Visitation took place at the West Haven Funeral Home. Burial was celebrated at Holy Infant Church with Interment following in Orange Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lorraine's name to Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT 06477.