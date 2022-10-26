Obituary: Liv R. Holland

Liv R. Holland, 83, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Holland, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022 after a long illness. Born on December 23, 1938 in Flekkefjord, Norway, she was the daughter of the late Leon and TØri (Skjeggestad) RØdland.

Liv arrived in Orange as an au pair in her early 20s and met the love of her life, Daniel at a neighborhood party while she was here on a visa from Norway. She only meant to stay in the US for a year but ended up staying for a lifetime. She was involved with the Church of the Good Shepherd and enjoyed being part of the ladies’ auxiliary for many years. She made many close friends there, many of which she kept in close contact for most of her life. She worked at the Orange Public Library for 20 years. Liv made multiple trips back to her beloved homeland of Norway to visit her two sisters Arna and Solveig and her many family members. She loved to cook for family and friends and pass on traditional family recipes. Throughout her life Liv was an accomplishment knitter who made many beautiful afghans for everyone in the family, multiple needlepoint art projects and many other crafts.

Liv’s family was most important to her and she was a great mom. The unconditional love she gave and the values she taught will forever live in the hearts of her family and she will be deeply missed.

Liv was predeceased by her loving husband, Daniel of 61 years. Survivors include three loving children, Dan R. Holland and wife Roberta of Woodbridge, Lisa Holland and fiancé Mark Coppolella of West Haven, and Eric Holland and fianceé Kris DePalma of West Haven; brother-in-law David Holland and wife Susan of Winter Park, FL; 3 cherished grandchildren, Michael Holland of Manchester, Alexander Holland of Woodbridge and Steven Holland and wife Zoe and great granddaughter, Olivia of Auburn, ME.

Funeral arrangements were in the capable hands of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. There was a small service at Church of the Good Shepherd at 680 Racebrook Road in Orange on October 8th. Burial was private. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.