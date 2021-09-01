Obituary: Laura C. Milardo Lenox

Laura C. Milardo Lenox, 98, of Orange, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late Richard Lenox for 55 years. Thomas R. and G. Elsa Witt were the late parents of Laura. She was born on April 2, 1923 in Germany while her mother was visiting her parents. Accompanied by her mother, Laura was brought to the states at the age of four months. She attended West Haven schools, after which she became secretary to the president of an optical company. Later she became a cosmetic representative for Bourjois, NY.

In 1949, Laura took a trip to Germany, at which time she met Richard, an officer on the ship, whom she married in 1951. Upon her return from Germany in 1949, she was employed by First Federal Savings and Loan Assn., retiring after 20 years as an Executive Secretary. During her career at First Federal, Laura was a model for the bank’s ads in newspapers. She also modeled for Kramer’s Furriers. Twice while walking on her noon hour, a Poli Theater representative approached her and asked if she would participate in a bathing beauty contest and later in a beauty pageant, both which she happily accepted. She came in second place in the beauty pageant.

Laura and her husband were former members of Racebrook Country Club, where they enjoyed golf and many social activities with their friends. Laura was predeceased by her brother, Thomas F. Milardo, and his wife Ursula, and her sister-in-law, Gertrude Brinton. Laura is survived by her sister-in-law, Florence Seney of Wilmington, DE and her family and her niece, Sharon and her husband Konrad Mayerhofer of Marco Island, FL.

Funeral services were held on July 14, 2021 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. and interment followed at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Road, Orange, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.