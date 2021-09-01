Obituary: Kristen Kay Powell

Kristen Kay Powell, 67, of Orange, beloved wife of 44 years to David Lawrence Powell, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2021. Born on January 8, 1954 in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Jean Cozza.

Kristen Kay Cozza Powell was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing her and was in an elite class of her own volition. “Kristy” as her family called her was born to be a nurse. She was protective of her two younger siblings and enjoyed taking care of them. Kristy prided herself as being the “mother to all” and devoted her life to making others’ lives better. As her parents aged, she spent countless hours tending to their needs even when her own health began to fail and her loyalty to those she loved will forever be unmatched. Since her “Daddy” was the head football coach of Yale, it goes without saying how she was Yale’s biggest fan until her final hour.

With 12 years on the Orange BOE and PTA President at Race Brook School, Kristy loved being around children. She went to Yale School of Nursing and was a proud member of the newborn special care unit who specialized in the “failure to thrive” infants who needed a little extra love and attention. Her selflessness would carry into her marriage to her husband David Powell. Their engagement in the nursery with her holding two boys would foreshadow her own life as a mother to be. Being a Navy wife was not without its challenges, but the adventures around the world with her “Dave” made it special nonetheless.

As her children began to grow, she opened her home to everyone and would have countless dinner parties and sleep overs for all of her sons’ friends. Anyone who walked in the door was offered her famous “magic bars”, which was her signature treat along with her infectious smile. Holiday decorating and tailgates were among her favorite times and she would often look back on those “hectic” times with such fondness. During her free time, she loved to swim and never missed an episode of the Golden Girls and Everybody Loves Raymond, for laughter she felt was the cure to all ailments.

Being a mother to Michael (Mikey) and Mark (Markie) or “M and M” as she called her 15-month apart bookends was by far her greatest joy and devotion. RBS, Amity, NDWH, SRU and Lafayette College would not have been the same without her loving image and presence. It has been said that everyone has the best: mother, sister, daughter, niece, cousin and friend; however, Kristen Cozza Powell was and will continue to be unmatched for her love was truly in a league of their own.

Along with her husband, Kristen leaves behind her sons, Michael Powell (Patrick Bell) and Mark (Stephanie) Powell; one grandchild on the way; siblings, Kathy (Anthony) Cozza Tutino and Karen (John) Cozza Pollard; nephews, Eric Pollard and Christopher Pollard; niece, Elizabeth Tutino; and many extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents-in-law, Raynor and Joan Powell.

A Funeral Service was celebrated on July 30, 2021 at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, 71 River St., Milford. Interment followed at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Road, Orange. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.