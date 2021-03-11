Obituary: Katherine Adele Novak

Katherine Adele Novak passed away peacefully in her home in Orange on February 6, 2021 at the age of 100. She was born on September 7, 1920 in Manhattan, NY, to the late Burton William and Florence (Dengler) Clark.

A 1941 graduate of Cornell University, she taught at Homer Academy, NY, and during WW II served in the Signal Corps, Department of War, in Washington, D.C. as a cryptographer. After raising her children, Kathrine was employed by the Yale Medical Library.

Kathrine is survived by her children, Paul, Nancy and Barbara, their spouses Vivian, Robert Lyons, and Leigh Coen; three grandchildren, John Paul Novak, Megan Elizabeth Jordan and husband Bruce, Bryant Novak Coen and wife Stephanie, and Douglas Clark Coen; and by two great-grandchildren, Patrick Bruce Jordan and Everly Marlene Coen. “Kay” was predeceased by her husband Charles T. Novak, Jr. and by her sister, Carolyn Lucille Shellhammer.

All services were private in Little Falls and Utica, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.