Obituary: Julia Mastrangelo

Julia DiNello Mastrangelo, 91, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Mastrangelo Sr., entered into eternal peace on May 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Six hours later a double rainbow appeared at her home. Julia was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Margaret Palmieri DiNello. She worked for SNET for twenty years as a balancing representative, retiring in 1989. She was a lifetime member of the Pioneers, an active Holy Infant Guild member and an avid bowler for many years. More recently, Julia attended the Clelian Center which she loved.

She is survived by her devoted children who cared for their adored mom over the past nine years; Elissa Mastrangelo-Marcucci and her husband Frank, Gina Simko and her husband David, Gerald Mastrangelo and Jennifer Verraneault and Nicholas Mastrangelo and his wife Patricia. Julia leaves her cherished grandchildren; Taylor and Morgan Simko, Rachael and Nicholas Mastrangelo, Carly, Anthony, Chris Mastrangelo, step-grandchildren Kirsten and Alec Marcucci and was Nonna to John and Julianna.

The family sincerely thanks Irene Dziekan for being such a devoted and loving caregiver. Sister of Mary Baiocchi, Rosemarie Celentano and Gina Oliano, Angelo DiNello and the late Emma Lembo, Margaret Brunetti, Blanche Porto and Carl, Pasquale, Joseph, and Nicholas DiNello.

In Julia’s memory, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington Ct 06589 or the Clelian Center, 260 Benham St., Hamden Ct 06514.