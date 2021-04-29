Obituary: Judith Mary Leninger

Judith “Judy” Mary Leninger, 78, Orange, CT returned to her heavenly home on April, 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born to the late Andrew and Ludmilla Kmetz on December 11, 1942 in Scranton, PA. She graduated from Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield, CT and the Bridgeport Hospital School of Radiology in 1962. She worked at Bridgeport Hospital for many years in the x-ray department, the cardiac cath lab and the cardiac rehabilitation program. She later worked for Oxford Health Plans until her retirement. Judy was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she spent much of her time volunteering.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Paul Sr.; her daughter Kendra Luth and son-in-law Adam of Orange; her son Paul Leninger Jr and daughter-in-law Susan of Trumbull; cherished grandchildren Melinda Luth Coutu (Andre), Cameron Luth, Paul Leninger lll and Lyle Luth; great grandson Landon Coutu; sisters Rosalie Krajcik and Dorothy Steinbrick as well as a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends, all of whom she loved immensely.

Due to Covid-19 the funeral service and interment of ashes will take place when restrictions are lifted. To share a memory and read full obituary please visit www.luddyandpetersonfh.com.