Obituary: Josephine M. Safko

Josephine Marie Safko, 96, of Milford, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2022. Born on June 20, 1925 in Stratford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Carrie (Verdiram) DeLibro.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Beverly Safko; her grandson, Barry (Heather McLellan) Keeler; her great grandson, Brett Keeler; and many extended family members. Josephine was predeceased by her 15 siblings and her husband, Andrew Safko.

All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family is being cared for by the staff of Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.