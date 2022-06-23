Obituary: Joseph Bakis

Joseph Bakis, 71, of Orange, entered into rest on May 28, 2022, leaving his cherished wife of 49 years, Claudia Manson Bakis. The very first date for both Claudia and Joe, they met as teenagers, soon got engaged and married in 1973. Their family includes three children and their spouses, of whom Joe was so proud: John Joseph (Chrissy) Bakis, Michael Jeffrey (Jessica) Bakis and Kellye Joan Bakis (Melody Treszi), his adored grandchildren Kiley Bakis, Payton Bakis and Melody Treszi, his sisters, who are technically his in-laws, Debbie (Michael) Fedorko, Susan Puhl, Meg (Max) Martins and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Joe retired from the State of CT, Department of Corrections where he worked over 20 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Joe, an avid woodworker and his late brother Gary, spent countless hours together making custom furniture for the family. Joe was also a member of the Shoreline Streetrods.

In accordance with Joe’s wishes, there are no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the Bakis family or to plant a tree in memory of Joe, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.