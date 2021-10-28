Obituary: Joan E. Carney Somers

Joan Elizabeth Carney Somers died at her Orange home under Hospice care on October 2, 2021, at the age of 92. Joan was born on November 11, 1928, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Joseph Carney and Grace (Rennison) Carney. She was raised in Orange and graduated from Commercial High School.

In 1946, she married Harris Davis, with whom she had five sons, one of whom died in infancy. After they divorced, she raised her four surviving children as a single mom. She found work as a night switchboard operator at the Southern New England Telephone Company, gradually working her way up to be a Graphic Illustrator, thanks to an artistic talent that she also used, in concert with her humorous rhymed poems, to entertain her children, friends, and co-workers. Of particular note among her art projects was the life-sized cardboard Santa she painted for her boys, which, to their delight, survived many Christmases.

In 1971, she married Henry L. Somers Jr., with whom she shared nearly fifty years of her life, camping in Connecticut’s parks and boating the lakes. Together they bought and renovated the Carney family home in Orange, where Joan had spent her youth. Here, they hosted weekly gatherings with family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Carney and Grace (Rennison) Carney; her sons, Keith Davis, James Davis, Wayne Davis, and Stephen Davis; her stepson Randy Somers; her sister-in-law, Patricia (Mingley) Carney; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Burns. She is survived by her husband, Henry L Somers, Jr.; her sister, Marilyn (Carney) Burns; her brothers, David Carney and Joseph Carney and Joseph’s wife, Diane Boteler; her son Jon Davis and his wife, Teresa White; her stepson Jeffrey Somers; her grandchildren Andrew Davis and Grayce (Davis) Zayas and Grayce’s husband Mike Zayas; her step-grandchildren Gregory White, Matthew White, and Briana White and Briana’s husband Evan Ripley; her great-granddaughter Maxine Zayas; the mothers of her grandchildren, Terry (Layton) Davis and Sarah (Yonkman) Davis; as well as an extended family of nieces and nephews, in-laws, friends, and neighbors.

At Joan’s request there will be no viewing or funeral. For those who wish to honor her memory, the family asks that you donate to The Connecticut Hospice at https://www.hospice.com/donate/.