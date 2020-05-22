Obituary: Jade Lee Wu

Jade Lee Wu, 95, of Orange, passed peacefully from her earthly journey on April 6, 2020. Wife of the late William Wu, she is survived by six children: James (Elizabeth), Thomas (Celia), John (Sharon), Michael (Tricia), Elaine (Daniel), and Raymond (Sharon), eighteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two brothers and her sister. A gourmet cook, she was the proprietor of the Good Fortune Restaurant and also taught Chinese cooking in various venues.

Her family extends thanks to all the wonderful people who shared life with her and the many who graciously cared for her in recent years. She would without hesitation tell (not ask) everyone to stay safe and to stay healthy. Therefore, a graveside service at the Orange Center Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family and a service of celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date when friends and family can safely attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the William Wu Memorial Scholarship Fund (to be renamed the William and Jade Wu Memorial Scholarship), Amity Regional High School, 25 Newton Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525. Arrangements are entrusted to the Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com.