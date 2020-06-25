Obituary: Helene M. Fillmore

Helene M. Fillmore, 76, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Stuart W. Fillmore, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Born on September 2, 1943 in Derby, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Horischak) Susko.

A lifelong resident of Orange, Helene was a graduate of Amity Regional High School and the University of New Haven, where she was employed for over 30 years.

Helene is survived by her children, Douglas (Jay Norris) Fillmore and Amy (David) Dalton; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Morgan Dalton; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, William Susko.

Services were private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.