Obituary: Halina Slawsky

Halina Slawsky, 80, of Orange, CT, wife of the late Richard Slawsky, passed away after a brief hospital stay on April 27, 2020. Born on March 26, 1940 in Lvov, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Wladyslaw and Salomea Wilczek. She and her family were displaced from Poland to Austria during World War II, and were refugees in Italy and France before settling outside London, England in 1949.

After graduating from Wall Hall Teachers College in England, Halina became an elementary school teacher in London. She then became a flight attendant for British Airways, traveling the world and eventually meeting her husband, Richard, in New York. Together they moved to Orange, CT in 1976, where she raised two sons. In 1995 she returned to work as a special education aide in the Orange school system, retiring after 20 years.

She was a lifelong lover of theater and music, and was active in the greater Orange community for over 40 years as a member of the Orange Players Theater Group and the New Haven Chorale. She was a devoted parishioner at Holy Infant Church, where she sang in the choir.

She is survived by her children Christopher Slawsky of New York, NY; Gregory Slawsky and his wife Annsley of Pelham, NY; her grandchildren Jared and Susannah Slawsky; and her brother, Boguslaw Wilczek of Reading, England.

All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Orange Players, Inc., 605 Saddle Ridge Road, Orange, CT 06477 (orangeplayers.net). Arrangements are being handled by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.