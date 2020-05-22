Obituary: Gunars Dreifuss

Gunars Dreifuss died on Sunday March 15th, 2020 at the age of 65. Gunars was born in Philadelphia, PA on New Year’s Day January 1st, 1955. He was the son of Milda and Norman Dreifuss.

Gunars attended Upper Darby School Systems where he developed his aptitude for sports. He attended Princeton University on a sports scholarship and played both college baseball and football, Princeton is where he acquired the nickname “The General” because he was the one always in the lead. Gunars, upon receiving his B.A, attended New York University and graduated with a M.B.A. Gunars and his college friends lived in NYC where he met the love of his life Bonnie Sue Eagle, a native of Charlotte, NC who was attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. They were married in 1980 at Providence Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. Gunars and Bonnie started their life together in Texas then moving to Chicago and Tennessee before finding their forever home in Connecticut where they raised their daughter, Kristin. Through their years together they enjoyed traveling and having fun adventures. Gunars was a lover of the surf and sand, and every year enjoyed visiting his extended family in the south. Gunars truly loved the arts as much as he did ESPN with Phantom of the Opera being his favorite musical. Gunars was admired and will always be remembered for his character, perseverance, integrity and loyalty.

Gunars is survived by his loving wife Bonnie, and daughter Kristin Elizabeth Dreifuss, his sister Cynthia Hartman and her husband Bill and their son Tyler. He is also survived by his southern family Mr. and Mrs. AK Hardee III, Charles Steven Eagle, his wife Carter, AK Hardee IV and his wife Shelly, and Martha E. Hardee and his nieces and nephews Averil, Tucker, Lydia and Ridge.

Bonnie, Kristin and his lifelong college friends were beside him while he fought valiantly before his passing. His cremains will be interred privately during the Covid 19 crisis. The family will hold an intimate memorial and celebration of life in the city he loved, Philadelphia in the summertime, his favorite time of year.