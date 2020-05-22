Obituary: Gabriel Ferrer

Gabriel Ferrer, 58, of Orange, beloved husband of Sharon Ferrer, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 4, 2020. Born on March 26, 1962 in Uruguay, he was the son of Nieves Ferrer and the late Vicente Ferrer.

Gabriel began working from a very young age. From auto body shops to car washes to starting his own company. He was a man whose hands could make just about anything. Gabriel’s greatest love was his family. Gabriel and his wife shared many memories with both of their children over the years. Whether it was weekend camping trips or nights spent around the firepit; laughing and sharing stories. Gabriel could walk into any room and make people smile and laugh.

He began coaching hockey for his son when he was four years old. As time lapsed, Gabriel and his son began playing hockey together on countless men’s leagues. Gabriel and his daughter spent many nights watching stand-up comedy finding humor where most people couldn’t. He was an amazing grandfather (Poppy). He shared hours doing projects and having slumber parties to make his four-year old granddaughter feel special. He spent many weekends where he found the most peace; fishing on his boat. Gabriel was a man that people loved and adored. He is a man that left an imprint on so many people’s hearts and he will be forever missed.

Gabriel leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon; cherished children, Gabriela Ferrer (Michael Coppola) and Brenden Ferrer (Ashley Prosenak); beloved granddaughter, Braelynn Baransky; adoring siblings, Javier (Margaret) Ferrer and Alberto Ferrer; his siblings-in-law, Jeff Koert, Caroline (Frank) Corniello, Lisa (Butch) Gentner, and Roy Williams, Jr.; his many nieces and nephews, Collin and Kaitlyn Ferrer, Beth Niestemski, Raychel Decker, Julianna Corniello, and Preston and Emma Williams; and his parents-in-law, Roy and Ruth Williams, Sr.