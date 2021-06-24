Obituary: Frederick A. Kendrick, Sr.

Frederick Allan Kendrick, Sr., 74, of Orange, devoted husband to Eva (Campbell) Kendrick, peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 31, 2021. Born on November 25, 1946, to the late Arnold Frederick Kendrick and the late Alice McGill Kendrick, in Milford, CT.

Besides his parents, Fred was predeceased by his beloved son, Frederick Allan Kendrick, Jr. and his step-mother Elizabeth Burns Kendrick.

Along with his loving wife, Fred is survived by his brothers, Dennis William Kendrick (Natalie Wexler) NYC, and Peter J. Fisher (Donna) of The Villages, FL; his sister-in-law Martha Gover, San Antonio, TX; his nephews Michael Boudreaux and Shannon Boudreaux, Houston, TX; his niece, Shelley Vaughn, Marble Falls, TX; his great-nephew, Maverick Vaughn, and his best friends Kenneth and Sue Farkas, Lamoine, ME; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Fred proudly served in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic. After completing his military service, he graduated from the University of New Haven, with a B.S. in business. He was a loyal 45-year employee of Sikorsky Aircraft, followed by 3 years at the Hartford Insurance Company and finished his working life as a 3-term Orange Republican Registrar of Voters.

He had many talents and interests including being an award-winning wood carver, a desire to give back to the Town of Orange by serving on the Board of Finance, the Board of Appeals, The Bond Oversight Committee and as the President of the Orange Land Trust. Additionally, he loved to travel and he and Eva and friends made many cruises, his favorite being to Alaska. His deep love for America fueled his curiosity for American war and presidential history. On a lighter note, he was a diehard NY Giants and Mets fan.

Fred carried himself with honesty, dignity and empathy for the people he both loved and those he only just met. He was a true gentleman and will be deeply missed by many.

A Walk-Through Wake took place on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service with Military Honors was held at the funeral home. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/ or to Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900, or memorial @CrazyHorse.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.