Obituary: Francis (Frank) Feurer

Francis (Frank) Feurer, longtime resident of Orange, entered into a peaceful rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1934 in Bronx, NY, and resided in Orange since 1976. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Feurer, with whom he had 53 wonderful years.

Mr. Feurer served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was heavily involved in the Boy Scouts in the Town ofOrange as a scout leader, having had 25 of his troop members become Eagle Scouts, two of those being his sons. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, an award given to adult leaders who have made an impact on the lives of youth through their service to the scout council. Mr. Feurer also acted as a volunteer for the Orange County Fair for many years, and was a regular communicant of Holy Infant Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his three children, Paul Feurer (Sonya), David Feurer (Jessica), and Susan Perkins (Dave). He also leaves four grandchildren, Mason, Mackenna, Wyatt, and Olivia.

Arrangements were handled by Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven. Services inside the funeral home were livestreamed through One Room for those who could not attend. A Mass of Christian Burial was given at the funeral home following the visitation, with interment at Orange Center Cemetery, with full Military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Frank’s name be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.