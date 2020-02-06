Obituary: Fire Marshal Tim Smith

Timothy Patrick Smith, 56, of Prospect, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2020. Born on August 21, 1963 in New Haven, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy Smith.

Tim was a native of Orange and an Amity alumni. Everyone in his neighborhood and the town knew they could call on him any day of the week for his help in their homes, fixing and building anything they needed.

Anyone who knew Tim, knows that he was an extremely skilled woodworker. On most days, you could find him in his workshop making furniture, wooden trucks, trains, jewelry boxes and just about anything you could think of. He had just began a business personalizing wooden pens. Tim was also exceptionally talented at building vintage and WWII model airplanes. This included a love for flying, enjoying anytime he was able to ride in a helicopter. He would attend airshows with his daughters, sharing his detailed knowledge about the history of each plane, battle, etc. His daughter, Hannah, had decided to become a History major at UConn because of him.

During warmer weather, Tim loved to fish, especially fly-fishing at his favorite river spot in Cornwall, CT and near Charles Island in Milford. Tim impressively tied his own flies, part of the reason he would always snag a fish. He was an avid sports fan and member of the Amity Field Hockey Men’s Club, supporting his daughter, Alexa, as goalie. He enjoyed horseback riding with his girlfriend, Terri. He loved his animals dearly, which included his horse, Harley, and many dogs and chickens.

Tim leaves behind his beloved daughters, Hannah and Alexa Smith; loving girlfriend, Terri Philibert; mother of his daughters, Margaret Puddester-Smith; siblings, Katherine (Richard) Berluti and David A. Smith; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Jessica, Melissa, Garrett, Danielle, David “D.J.”, Chrissy, Cassie, Brian, and Amanda; and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Volunteer Fire Association, P.O. box 878, Orange, CT 06477 for a scholarship set up for both of Tim’s daughters. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.