Obituary: Eleanor M. Suarez

Eleanor M. Suarez, age 87 of Orange, beloved wife of the late Julio L. Suarez, passed away May 18, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Eleanor was born in Brooklyn, NY, October 7, 1932, daughter of the late Russell H. and Florence L. Fette Crane. She was a Registered Nurse for Yale New Haven Hospital for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her children Richard L. Suarez and his wife Toni of Cheshire and Nancy M. Zelinsky of Orange, her grandchildren Vicenta Zelinsky, Natalie Zelinsky, Samantha Suarez, Derek Suarez, and Luke Suarez, her great-grandsons John and Hunter Mizzone. Due to the current pandemic, graveside services at Orange Center Cemetery will be private. The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford is handling arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com.