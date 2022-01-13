Obituary: Dorothy von Hacht

Dorothy (Dolly) von Hacht, age 97, of Milford, died on January 4, 2022 in Milford. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys Hull von Hacht and the granddaughter of the late Judge and Mrs. Elbert O. Hull of Bridgeport. She was a graduate of the Northfield-Mount Hermon School, Brown University, New Haven State Teachers’ College and Fairfield University. Prior to becoming a teacher, she worked as a research assistant in Microbiology at Yale and Stanford University in California.

Born in Milford, she and her mother returned in 1950 to reside there until both of their deaths. Predeceased by her cousin Carlotta Songhurst Biggs, Dolly’s survivors are Carlotta’s children Jeffrey Songhurst (Nancy), Karen Songhurst Conneman (Jim), Gregory Songhurst (Marie Claire) and Douglas Songhurst (Donna).

Starting her teaching in Wallingford, she ended her career in Milford’s Fort Trumbull, Point Beach and Live Oaks Schools for 37 years retiring in 1986. She was a Life member of the Connecticut Education Association Retired, the National Education Association Retired, The Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut and the Retired New Haven County and Greater Bridgeport Teachers’ Associations. She was a Half Century member of the Race Brook Country Club in Orange and a former member of the Brooklawn, Wepawaug- now Grassy Hill, and Canaan Country Clubs. Dolly was a past President of the Connecticut Badminton Association, the Connecticut Women’s Golf Association and the Race Brook Women’s Association.

Early on, she had volunteered at the Milford Red Cross and for over 50 years, she served as a volunteer at Milford Hospital. During her lifetime, she competed in many sports including golf, tennis, State and national badminton tournaments, bowling, youth and collegiate swimming meets and recreational skiing. She was an avid fan of the New York Giants and the UConn Husky football and basketball teams. Over the years she enjoyed the companionship of her dogs and cats. She was greeted at “The Rainbow Bridge” by three German Shepherds Gypsy, Enkelin and Gudrun and two Boxers Hully and Darcy and many cats.

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Congregational Church of Christ, 34 West Main Street, Milford, CT. Contributions in her name may be made to the Milford Animal Shelter, 664 East Broadway, Milford, CT 06460. Arrangements are in the care of the Cody-White Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.