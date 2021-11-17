Obituary: Denise C. Mirto

Denise Comeau Mirto, 71, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021 at her home in Orange, surrounded by her family and friends after a battle with cancer. Born on December 31, 1949, in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of Frank and Irene (Matteo) Comeau. She married the love of her life, Robert Mirto on January 30, 1981. Denise is survived by her son, Jesse D. Irwin (wife Emily Agustin), of Chicago, IL, son Nicholas Mirto (wife Jen Mirto), of West Haven, CT, and her step-daughter, Lisa Mirto of Stratford, CT. She is also survived by her eight siblings, Francis Fox (ex-wife, Jeanne Dubin who will always be family) of Wilmington, NC, Cathy Higgins (husband David Higgins) of Altamonte Springs, FL, Patty Kelley (husband Kobe Kelley) of Leland, NC, Mark Comeau of New Haven, CT, Mary Petrou (husband Milton Petrou) of Chester, SC, Greg Comeau of Orange, CT, Carrie Piazza (husband Jeff Piazza) of Denver, NC, and PJ Fox (wife Yayoi Fox) of Herndon, VA. She is survived by 19 nieces and nephews, a Cousin, Paula Idarola, Great Aunt Clara Mei, and three very special friends, Sharon Ewen, Rochelle Cyr, and Rose Addario Zajac. Denise grew up in Orange and was a lifelong resident. She was always adventurous and travelled the world. She loved music, especially The Grateful Dead. She has been a Realtor in Orange since 1995. She was well respected by both her clients and her peers. Volunteerism was her passion. She enjoyed community service and has been the voice as well as a major organizer of the annual Orange Country Fair. She acted as the general coordinator of the volunteer effort to build the Orange Kids’ Playground. She served as a Past President of Orange Little League, past member of the Amity Board of Education, volunteer at the Orange Volunteer Firemen’s Carnival for 22 years, past President of Turkey Hill School PTA, and has served on other various Boards and Commissions in Orange. Denise will be missed!

Arrangements were in the capable hands of the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, 662 Savin Ave, West Haven, CT. A private burial was at the Orange Center Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the Hospice Nurses and aides for their loving care of Denise. They are truly heroes and the best America has to offer. Memorial contributions can be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT 06405 or the Orange Playground in care of Lynn Plaskowitz, in memory of Denise Mirto. Checks can be made out to the Town of Orange, and sent to 525 Orange Center Road, Orange, CT 06477. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.