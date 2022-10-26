Obituary: Del Arbour

On October 4, 2022, Del Arbour, 85, of Portsmouth, NH, died peacefully at her home with her family after a 5-year journey with Alzheimer’s. She was born Dolores Sebastian in 1937 in Fall River, MA to Bella (Mendes) Sebastian of Fall River, MA, and Manuel Sebastian, of Azores, Portugal. She married her skating partner and the love of her life, Ron Arbour, originally of Newport, RI, in 1956. They moved to New Haven, CT where she began her career designing clothing for competitive figure skaters. Her business, Del Arbour Designs, earned high marks over the years as she dressed skaters around the world, including well-known Olympians.

With the heart of a gifted artist, the brain of a fierce businesswoman, and the soul of a strong, powerful, independent feminist, Del brought drive, vision and creativity to her deep love of skating across several decades. She loved designing skating outfits and helping so many skaters feel beautiful and unique in Del Arbour attire. She blazed a trail so bright she will long be remembered in the figure skating world nationally and internationally.

Del was a devoted mother and wife, she also loved her work, traveling, hosting parties in her home, oil painting, and deep conversations with those close to her.

Del is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ron Arbour, children, Janet Black of Wareham, MA, Kat Arbour (Jeff Mattson) of Portsmouth, NH and Jon Zell of Portsmouth, NH and her granddaughter, Katie Black of Middleborough, MA. She will be greatly missed also by her two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and so many friends.

The family will host a celebration of Del’s life in the Spring of 2023 in CT.