Obituary: David A. Csejka

David A. Csejka, 85, of Orange, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020. Born on June 9, 1935 in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Anthony Edward Csejka and Anna Pollock.

David graduated from Fordham University with a PhD in chemistry and worked for the Olin Corporation until his retirement in 1991. He then became a professor of Chemistry at Southern Connecticut State University until 2011. David enjoyed dinners with family and long walks with friends at local area trails.

David was married to beloved wife, the late Carol Csejka and is survived by his children, Andrew (Susan) Csejka, Thomas Csejka, Robert (Monica) Csejka, Dianne (Christopher Grillo) Csejka, and Steven (Caron) Csejka; his grandchildren, Madison, Charlie, Tess, Jason, Kennedy, and Celeste.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.