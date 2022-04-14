Obituary: Daniel J. Holland

Daniel J. Holland, 83, of Orange, beloved husband of Liv Holland, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022. Born on October 6, 1938, a life-long resident of Orange, he was the son of the late Herbert and Edith (Hanlon) Holland.

Dan lived a wonderful life. A graduate of Hopkins, he went into the family tack business in Shelton and worked many years selling fasteners. Dan met the love of his life, Liv at a neighborhood party, while she was here on a visa from Norway. He was a leader in the Church of the Good Shepard and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. He made many close friends there, many of which he kept in close contact with for most of his life. The simplest pleasures in life brought the greatest joy to Dan. He loved a family dinner with a glass of wine in his hand or a lunch with ‘the guys’. He had a way with people, he was funny, had the worst Dad jokes but people adored him. He always had time for his family. Family get togethers were always at Nana and Papa’s house. He was an avid chess player and went to tournaments with his son Dan. He spent a few years working with his son Eric in his contractor business where he picked up the nickname Rambo. His last years were devoted to the care of his beloved wife Liv; with much help from his daughter Lisa; and spending time with his kids. We will all miss him dearly.

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years Liv, survivors include three loving children, Dan R. Holland and wife Roberta of Woodbridge, Lisa Holland and fiancé Mark Coppolella of West Haven, and Eric Holland and fiancé Kris DePalma of West Haven, and his brother David Holland and wife Susan; 3 cherished grandchildren, Michael, Steven and wife Zoe, Alexander; and great granddaughter, Olivia. He was predeceased by his brother, John Holland.

The Family is being compassionately cared for by the staff of the Cody-White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.