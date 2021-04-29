Obituary: Carol M. Scranton

Carol M. Scranton died peacefully on April 1, 2021, at Crosby Commons in Shelton, CT. She was born on July 6, 1922 in Mount Vernon, NY. She was the daughter of the late Norton B. and Etta Geib James.

Carol attended Ohio University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. While at college, she met her husband, Donald N. Scranton, of West Haven. They married in 1946 and were together for 57 years before his death in 2003. Carol and Donald lived in Mount Vernon and were summer residents of Milford for many years. They moved to Orange in 1978. Carol was very independent and never hesitated to speak her mind; she also had a great sense of humor. Her interests included gardening, cooking, reading, playing bridge with friends, and watching UConn women basketball games. In addition, she was an active volunteer at Milford Hospital for many years. She also loved animals, especially dogs.

Carol is survived by her son Peter Scranton (Sher) of Madison; granddaughter Sara Monro Restrepo (José); and great-grandchildren Liliana and Gabriela Restrepo of Orange. She is also survived by grandchildren Peter Scranton (Heather) of Clinton, and Annie Scranton (Michael) of New York City, along with 3 great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Monro, of Orange, with whom she resided prior to moving to Crosby Commons, as well as her brothers Norton and Rowland James. Carol’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Crosby Commons. The family is also grateful to Acuity Homecare, especially Rebecca and Denise, and Seasons Hospice. No memorial service is planned at this time due to the pandemic, and her internment will be private. Arrangements in care of Cody-White Funeral Home in Milford.