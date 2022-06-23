Obituary: Carleen A. Celmer

Carleen A. Celmer, 68, of Orange, beloved wife of Francis (Frank) Celmer, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 21, 2022 to be received by the open arms of her son Sean. She was born on October 26, 1953 in Benton Harbor, Michigan but settled, worked, and made home the Northeast.

She was a graduate of Lake Michigan Catholic High School and Siena Heights University. Her career as an Ultra High Net Worth Accountant at KPMG and Price Waterhouse gave her challenges and experiences that were fulfilling, motivational, and beneficial. She was also an avid reader and genealogist for her family. Mostly she enjoyed her seven grandchildren, home decorating, finding and preparing new recipes, and making endless lists.

Carleen is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Cecily Celmer-Shubin and son-in-law, Denis Shubin; granddaughters, Anya, Sofia, Naomi, and Stella; and grandsons, Roman, Alexander, and Blaise.

