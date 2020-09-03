Obituary: Carla Nastri Appel

Carla Nastri Appel, 59, of Orange, CT passed away August 2, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband Ken, and her four sons Ken Jr., David, Michael, and Tyler. She was the daughter of Dolores Nastri and the late Anthony Nastri. She also leaves behind brothers James Nastri (Nancy) and Mark Nastri (Violet) as well as her cherished nieces, nephews and extended family.

Carla was a graduate of Gateway Community College where she earned a degree in Dietetic Science. She worked as a dietician and personal trainer and was passionate in her work. Her optimism and energy was contagious. In her youth, Carla was an outstanding athlete competing in gymnastics, track and field and body building, winning numerous contests throughout New England. The joy of her life however, was her family. She took such great pride in all of her sons’ athletic activities especially baseball. She was always their biggest fan and along with her husband, seldom missed a game. Carla was a compassionate and positive woman, a dedicated mother and wife, and a devoted friend. We will forever remember her big heart and beautiful smile. She will be dearly missed.

Services were private at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin DePorres Academy, 208 Columbus Avenue, New Haven, CT 06519. To leave a message for Carla’s family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.