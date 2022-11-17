Obituary: Bradford G. Gesler

Bradford G. Gesler, 81, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth E. Gesler, passed away on November 1, 2022. Born on May 22, 1941 in New Haven, he was the son of the late Albert M. Gesler and Ruth W. Gesler Galwey. Brad is survived by his son, Bradford (Maribeth) G. Gesler, Jr.; grandchildren, William and Olivia; and brother, J. David (Marie) Gesler. He was predeceased by his son, James J. Gesler; and brother, Albert M. Gesler Jr.

Following graduation from Amity Regional High School, he received a B.A. from Colgate University. A Navy veteran, he had a long and successful career in the banking industry and later owned Minuteman Press in Milford until his retirement. He lived most of his life in Orange and devoted much of his time to community organizations, including Orange Planning and Zoning, Milford Hospital, Milford Red Cross, Milford Rotary Club, Orange Country Fair and Orange Arts Council, and was also a Free Mason. Music was always important to him; he was a pianist and church organist starting in high school and throughout his life. He enjoyed singing in the New Haven Oratorio Choir and the Orange Congregational Church choir, where he was a lifetime member.

We have many joyous memories of our family time in Madison and Maine; he was a true gentleman and we will forever miss his quick wit and gentle manner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meeting House Lane, Orange, CT 06477. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Congregational Church. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.