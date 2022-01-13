Obituary: Bette S. Goodwin

Bette S. Goodwin, 103, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Carl Goodwin, passed away on December 16, 2021. Born on September 2, 1918 in Stratford, CT, she was the daughter of the late George and Emily (Eccles) Seyfert.

Bette was a graduate of Stratford High School and the University of Pennsylvania. She spent the majority of her adult life in the Town of Orange.

Bette was an accomplished artist, having multiple exhibits of her work in the area. She excelled at all things creative. She loved knitting, needlepoint, and basket making. Bette also played competitive Badminton for over 30 years. She was a member and former president of both the Badminton Club of New Haven and the Garden Club of Orange. She was an active member of the Orange Volunteer Fire Association Auxiliary for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Milford Yacht Club. She enjoyed may hours on Long Island Sound as well as voyages to Nantucket, The Vineyard and Block Island. She also spent many hours as a volunteer at Hartford Hospital and the School for the Blind in West Hartford.

Bette is survived by her son, Peter Goodwin and his significant other (and her friend) Bert Gallant. In addition to her parents and husband, Bette was predeceased by her brother, George Seyfert.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Volunteer Fire Association or the OVFD Auxiiary. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at The Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.