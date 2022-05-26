Obituary: Anthony James Del Visco

Anthony “Tony” James Del Visco, 89, of Orange, beloved husband of 63 years to Constance Bonando Del Visco, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1932 in Montclair, NJ to the late James and Chancy Del Visco.

Anthony is survived by his daughter, Virginia D. (Peter) Proestakes; son, James S. Del Visco; grandsons, Constantine A. (Kore) Proestakes and John J. Proestakes; granddaughters, Olivia and Ava Del Visco; great grandchildren, Peter and Eleanor Proestakes; siblings, Rose Ann (Andrew) Boyajian, Maryann (Timothy) Seeley, and Lawrence Del Visco; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.

Anthony proudly served two years in the U.S. Army at a Combat Engineering Company in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1956 as a Corporal. Anthony graduated from Michigan State University cum laude with a B.A. and later achieved his MBA from the University of Bridgeport. He participated in advanced studies at Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania as well.

Anthony retired as a District Manager after working for 33 years at Southern New England Telephone in New Haven. He gave to his community by serving 25 years as the Chairman of the Board of Assessment Appeals for the Town of Orange, volunteering as a Tax Assistant & Counselor of the Internal Revenue Service for 10 years, as well as serving as past president for the Orange Exchange Club, Hamden Jaycees, and past chairman on the Town of Orange Republican Town Committee.

Anthony was a lifelong NY Yankees fan and an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing at the Orange Hills Country Club, Grassy Hill Country Club, and Homewood Acres. He also traveled extensively to many countries with his wife and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on May 10, 2022 at the Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange. Burial followed at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.