Obituary: Annette Bartocetti

Annette “Nettie” Azzaro Bartocetti 84, of Orange beloved wife of the late Harry P. Bartocetti passed away on January 7, 2022 in CT. Hospice. Loving mother of Laura (Robert) Keefe of Guilford, Lisa (Patrick Connellan) Bartocetti and John (Barbara) Bartocetti all of Orange and Rick (Stephanie) Bartocetti of Hamden. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Maureen) Keefe, Neil (Brittini) Keefe, Paige (Kevin) Girvin and Adam Bartocetti. Great grandmother of Ryann Girvin and Cameror and Nora Keefe. Nettie is predeceased by her sister Dolores Sacrider. Nettie was born in New Haven on March 8,1937 daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Diotaiuto Azzaro. Nettie was a member of the Orangewood Women’s Club, Holy Infant Guild, Republican Town Committee of Orange, Garden Club, New Haven Symphony Auxiliary and Save the Children. In 2015 Nettie was the recipient of the Town of Orange Living Treasure Award.

Private arrangements were in care of the Porto Funeral Home, 830 Jones Hill Road, West Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3105.