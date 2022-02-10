Obituary: Albert R. Subbloie

Albert “Al” R. Subbloie, 96, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Mary Theresa Passariello Subbloie, joined his heavenly family on January 28, 2022. Al was born on December 23, 1925 to the late Mary (Affinito) and Anthony Subbloie. He grew up in West Haven and worked at White Motors as a truck mechanic. Al served in the military, after which he went on to become a successful carpenter and building contractor.

For over 50 years, Al built, remodeled and worked on many homes in the Town of Orange as well as surrounding towns. He was a craftsman and perfectionist. He was known for his ability to create anything out of a piece of wood. Whatever he built was solid and lasted forever. He was trusted by so many to design, build, fix or create anything they wanted, from a tiny birdhouse to a custom-built home. He built an amazing reputation for being creative, precise, reliable, and responsive, and he took pride in his creations. Al continued to build custom things for his friends and family until he was in his early 90s with the same precision and craftsmanship as he always had in previous years.

Although designing, building and creating were his passion, Al also loved to hunt and snowmobile. He loved the outdoors, whether he was working outside or hunting with his bow and arrow. Trips to Vermont to hunt over the years became trips to Vermont to snowmobile. Some of the highlights in his 60s and 70s included a number of trips with family and friends to Yellowstone Park, where he enjoyed snowmobiling within the Park to visit Old Faithful, along with viewing buffalo, wolf, and elk, followed by deep powder riding in the surrounding high mountain peaks. Al also enjoyed sports and played baseball and softball. There was no limit to what Al could do at almost any age. He was even seen as recently as 3 years ago driving the same green 1973 GMC Sierra Truck, now 50 years old, around town serving his friends and customers.

Al was married to his loving wife, Mary, in June, 1952 at Holy Infant Church. He built their first home in Orange on Dogburn Lane in 1955 and then they moved to Alpom Drive in 1962, where he built their second home, which is where he resided until his passing.

Al is survived by his daughter, Linda, his son, Albert, Jr. and his partner, Jacqueline Barbara. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Natalie Subbloie and Marcus Barbara, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family extends their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Al’s caregiver, Fatima Posmao, for the exceptional attention, care and love she gave to him. The family also thanks Fatima’s immediate and extended family for the help, support, and love they gave us in assisting Fatima in Al’s care over the years.

Services for Al will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, or, in loving memory of Al’s wife, Mary, to curealz.org – Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

