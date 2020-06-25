Obituary: Albert R. Moquet

Albert R. Moquet, Esq., 96, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Elinor Y. Moquet, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at his home with his two children at his side. Born on December 26, 1923 in West Haven, CT he was the son of the late Raymond C. Moquet and Ada Hissey Moquet.

Albert was a proud graduate of both Union School, 1938, and of West Haven High School, in 1942. In an era where neighborhoods were an important bonding lifestyle for most families, he was a faithful and loyal friend. He stayed in touch with many of his childhood buddies and attended class reunions for decades to come. He then attended the University of Connecticut where he met Elinor, the love of his life and wife to be of 67 years. As a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, he served as its grandmaster in 1945-46. Upon graduation he entered Boston University Law School where he was a member of the Phi Delta Phi fraternity, and eventually graduated in 1948. After moving to New Haven, Albert worked briefly as a claims adjuster for the Connecticut Indemnity Security Company.

After his marriage to Elinor, Al joined the private practice of Francis J. Moran and John E. McNerney and for the next twenty-five years was a successful litigator, before becoming a partner in the firm of Barberio, Staley and Moquet. He was admitted to practice in all Connecticut Courts, Federal District Court, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Mashantucket Pequot Trial Court. He was a member of the American Bar Association, the Connecticut Bar Association and the New Haven County Bar Association. He retired from practice in 1997, at the age of 73.

Al was a member and trustee of the Orange Congregational Church and the 1966 President of the Orange Little League and one of its first ambassadors. He was a lifetime fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and talked for years about their 1955 World Series Championship over the New York Yankees. He was a member of the Ansonia Rod & Gun Club and an accomplished skeet shooter. Al enjoyed many summers on Block Island starting in 1956 when it was an undiscovered gem. To this day three generations of his family still make “the Island” their summer destination. He was an avid reader, a great fan of classic movies, and a master craftsman who spent many hours in his basement workshop creating a wide range of ingenious household gadgets, as well as unique Christmas gifts.

Al had the innate gift of making and keeping friends from all walks of life, connections which he cherished, but in his final years an unexpected but special bond was cemented with his cat, Sage. Faithful and true, she served as a unique and trusted comrade to Al until his last hours and brought him untold joy and companionship.

Albert leaves behind his loving children, Leslie Whitlock, and husband Jonathan, and Douglas Moquet and his wife, Linda; cherished grandchildren, Sarah Whitlock and Air Force Captain Douglas R. Moquet, Jr.; beloved great-grandchildren, Natalie and Charlotte Schiffrin; and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandson, Mark Whitlock. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Connecticut Hospice Home Care and also sends extra thanks to our special home care providers, Mary and Lisa for their love and friendship.