Obituary: Albert DeCarli

Albert DeCarli, age 91 of Orange, formerly of Trumbull and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away after his battle of cancer with his children by his side on April 16, 2020 at Maplewood of Orange. Al was born in Bridgeport, November 24, 1928, son of the late Mario and Florence Jaconette DeCarli. Al was a graduate of UConn, graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and was a self-employed registered pharmacist for Rotary Drug of Stratford for many years until his retirement. He served in the US Army. He achieved 4 hole-in-ones as a member of PGA National Golf Club. He was also a past member of Mill River C.C. Al played tennis, bowled, gardened, worked out in the gym, and was an avid reader. Up until a few weeks before his death he was reading the Wall Street Journal. He also enjoyed watching sports on television especially golf and doing puzzles. His cooking specialty was fried dough and sausage and peppers.

He is survived by his children, Deborah Schwab (Gary) of Norfolk, MA, Roberta Sekas (Mark) of Orange, and Carl DeCarli (Karen) of Derby, his grandchildren Matthew Schwab (Katy), Steven Schwab, Paul Sekas (fiancée Danielle), and Michael Sekas (fiancée Bryanna), his cherished great-granddaughter Scarlett Schwab, and his sister Olga Covino. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Gloria Schippani DeCarli, his daughter Joanne DeCarli, his brother Ernest DeCarli, and his sister Marie Tuero. We would like to thank the amazing staff of Maplewood for their care, visits and concern. Al will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the current pandemic, services and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.