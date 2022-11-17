Obituary: Albert A. Rapini

Albert (Al) A. Rapini, of Orange, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Milford Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 77 years to Anne (Martone) Rapini.

A native of New Haven, CT, Al was born on November 15, 1919, and was the son of Dominic Rapini and Anita (Sacramone) Rapini. He was predeceased by sisters Jean Farricelli, Helen Rapini, and a brother, Thomas Rapini.

Al proudly served his country as a technical sergeant during World War II where he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, American Service Medal, European African Medal, and the Eastern Service Medal. He fought in the Normandy Invasion, the French Hedgerose, the Battle of the Bulge and the Seifried Line. He saw combat in Ardennes, Northern France, Rhineland, St. Lo, and Malmady, Germany.

He experimented with many different occupations during his life. He worked as a salesman, mechanic, plumber, and carpenter. He was employed at the Southern Connecticut Gas Company as a service technician for 35 years until he retired at age 62. Never one to be idle, he immediately began working for his son’s business delivering doors for the next 20 years.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 127 in Orange and Amvets Post in West Haven for 50 years, once serving as vice commander and treasurer. He was also Grand Marshal for the Orange Memorial Parade in 2018.

He was honored by the New York Yankees as Veteran of the Game on August 30, 2018.

Al and Anne enjoyed taking their children on summer vacations to see the country. They were frequent visitors to the casino where Albert was an avid craps player. Albert will also be remembered the many years he coached the West Haven and Orange Recreational Baseball Leagues and the impact he had on those players’ lives. Al was devoted to his family, who he loved unconditionally. He leaves behind his loving wife, Anne, daughter Janice DeVylder, sons Dennis and his wife Linda, Albert and his wife Marla, Darryl and his wife Audrey Chung-Wing; Grandchildren Michelle DeVylder and husband Seth Abbott, Peter J. DeVylder, Matthew Rapini, Sandra Yost, and Lori Dugdale; Great-grandchildren CJ Howard, Faith Roberson, Rhett Abbott, and sister-in-law Norma Rapini, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Infant Church in Orange; followed by interment, with military honors, at Orange Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.