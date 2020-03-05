O.V.F.D. Auxiliary Pancake Supper

Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
The Orange Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold its 11th annual Pancake Supper on Wednesday, April 22nd at Chip’s Restaurant, 321 Boston Post Road, Orange.  Menu includes Pancakes, Eggs, choice of Bacon or Sausage and beverage.  There will be an early seating at 5:30 PM and late seating at 6:30 PM.

Prices are $12.00 for Adults, $6.00 Children 10 and under, gratuity included.  Tickets must be purchased in advance as we have a limited number of seats available.  Tickets may be purchased from any Auxiliary member or at Knight’s Inc., 286 Boston Post Road, Orange.  All proceeds benefit the Orange Volunteer Fire Department.

For further information, email Lynn@ LMK415@yahoo.com or visit our website at www.orangevfd.com.

