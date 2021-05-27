Notice to Former Amity Students

Amity Regional School District #5, as per state guidelines, is properly disposing of student special education records. The records of any student who has received special services are maintained for six years after their class graduates.

Former Amity students who were born between 1995 -1997 and/or having graduated in 2015 who have received special services at the Amity Middle School, Orange; Amity Middle School, Bethany; or Amity Regional High School may obtain their special education records.

You must call 203-397-4820 prior to claiming records in order to allow sufficient time to retrieve your records from our archives and schedule a time for pick up.

If you wish to obtain records, please call 203-397-4820 and leave a detailed message with student name, date of birth and a phone number.

If records are not claimed by June 30, 2021, they will be destroyed.