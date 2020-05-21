Notice To Former Amity Students

Amity Regional School District #5, as per state guidelines, is properly disposing of student special education records. The records of any student who has received special services are maintained for six years after his or her class graduates.

Former Amity students who were born between 1994 and 1996 and/or having graduated in 2013 or 2014 who have received special services at the Amity Middle School, Orange; Amity Middle School, Bethany; or Amity Regional High School may obtain their special education records.

You must call 203-397-4820 prior to claiming records in order to allow sufficient time to retrieve your records from our archives.

Due to the current health crisis the District Office is closed to visitors. If you wish to obtain records, please call 203-397-4820 and leave a detailed message with student name and a phone number or email beth.moffat@amityregion5.org. Records will be held until the office reopens and arrangements can be made to pick up records.

If no contact has been made by June 30, 2020 records will be destroyed