Newcomer Challenges Senator – With A Smile

Kim-Marie Mullin is a new arrival, not only to the political scene, but to the area. Moving to West Haven in the middle of the pandemic, she used her spare time to fix up a run-down bungalow she had bought, steps away from the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary, and to clean up the open spaces around it – where illegal dumping had left anything from refrigerators to lawnmowers and mattresses.

“I didn’t wait for someone to help,” she said in a phone interview, and pretty soon neighbors chipped in and she began organizing a Neighborhood Association. She considered running for City Council, but did not meet the one-year residency requirement.

In the meantime, the scandal broke about State Rep. Michael DiMassa, a Democrat, and three other West Haven residents stealing from the city coffers dollars that were meant to bridge Corona-related expenses, both for businesses, residents, organizations and the city government.

So, now she is running to unseat Democrat James Maroney and represent the residents of the 14th Senatorial District, which encompasses Milford, Orange, and parts of Woodbridge.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” she says. But with her upbeat attitude, it is easy for her to reach out and talk to people in this neck of the woods. She mingled at the Woodbridge Like Me Day, and wrote enthusiastically in a Facebook post that “Woodbridge Like Me Day” was “a celebration of culture, acceptance, inclusion and reflection of the diversity of this beautiful community.” To which an Orange resident responded, “Awesome day! There is a huge difference between celebrating and accepting all people vs equity and indoctrination.”

Calling West Haven “the epicenter of corruption,” Mullin pledges that if elected, she would make sure that changes would be made and better oversight provided.

On her campaign website, kimmariemullin.com, in a brief video she paints a rosy picture of The American Dream, “The American Dream should include affordable, clean, safe neighborhoods,” she says. “I support our police, I support affordability and livability. We should have accountable and transparent government and thriving schools…Sometimes you have to make changes to make things better.”

Mullins is the owner of Hudson and Sound , a real estate brokerage. She serves as the director for the Mid-Fairfield County Board of Realtors. She teaches real estate licensing courses. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Iona University, graduating magna cum laude.

By Bettina Thiel – Orange Town News Correspondent