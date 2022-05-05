New Arts Center Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting, Open House

Art People, a brand-new arts center with a distinctive mission, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, April 9. Founded by two board-certified, registered art therapists, Art People provides hands-on creative arts-based services through art therapy, diverse art workshops, gallery exhibits, community involvement, and private events. While programming is available to a wide variety of clients, Art People (291 South Lambert Road) specializes in working with individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Seeing the inclusivity and diversity of open house attendees was a “dream come true,” for Kathryn Kelly, co-founder. She and co-founder Jennifer Narcisco have a combined 20 years of experience working with people with disabilities and diverse populations through art therapy.

An alternative or complement to talk therapy, art therapy can give people a way to express feelings without needing to find the words. Kelly and Narcisco discovered a need for this type of therapy in a population often underserved by traditional psychotherapy services. Art People’s current group art therapy offerings cover a range of focuses, including social, life and workplace skills, coping mechanisms and sensory experiences. Art People also offers after-school art therapy, a neurodiversity-affirming group session for autistic artists and limited individual art therapy sessions.

Additionally, the center provides a proprietary, customizable Inclusive Arts training, which teaches skills and knowledge needed to provide elevated arts programming inclusive of all people. Art People’s services also include an array of programming open to anyone and everyone who wants to immerse themselves in art, such as paint nights, art workshops, private art events, gallery exhibits and more.

Joining Kelly and Narcisco to formally welcome Art People to Orange were Kathy Charbonneau, executive director of the town’s Chamber of Commerce, and State Rep. Kathy Kennedy (R-119).

“There’s a lot of life and vibrancy and creativity here,” said Charbonneau. “We’re really excited to work with [Art People] on upcoming projects in Orange.”

Kennedy issued an official state citation to recognize the opening of Art People, citing the center’s “praiseworthy goal of giving people the opportunity to heal, grow, explore, and be witnessed through the power of art. I haven’t stopped smiling since I stepped in here,” she added.

To Narcisco, the turnout at the ribbon cutting and open house represented the true essence of Art People. “This is what we wanted. Art and people – together.”

To learn more about Art People, go to https://www.artpeoplect.com/.

Art People (291 South Lambert Road, Orange, CT 06477) offers hands-on creative arts-based services through art therapy, diverse art workshops, gallery exhibits, community involvement, private events and a proprietary Inclusive Arts training program. Founded in 2021 by two art therapists with a combined experience of over 20 years of working with people with disabilities, Art People provides programs for a wide variety of clients, but specializes in working with individuals who have intellectual disabilities.

Citation: Art People co-founders Jennifer Narcisco (left) and Katie Kelly with the center’s official state citation delivered by State Rep. Kathy Kennedy (R-119). Credit: Caitlin Bagley

Ribbon Cutting: Art People co-founders Jennifer Narcisco (left) and Katie Kelly celebrated the grand opening of Art People with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Credit: Caitlin Bagley