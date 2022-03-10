Neighborhood Birds of Orange

The Orange Conservation Commission (OCC) is hosting a Bird Walk at 8:00 am at the Turkey Hill Preserve in Orange (GPS Address: 700 Derby-Milford Road, Orange) on April 23, 2022 . Heavy rain will cancel this event.

The walk will be led by Anthony Zemba, Certified Ecologist. Specialties: NEPA compliance, wildlife biology, avian ecology , marine and oceanic island ecology, wetland science, habitat restoration, conservation biology and planning. Mr. Zemba has served as Field Ornithologist for the U.S. Geological Survey (American Eagle counts), Connecticut Dept of Environmental Protection point counts of breeding birds, and other bird counts. Anthony is very familiar with the Turkey Hill Preserve as he authored the Conservation and Management Plan for the preserve.

The Orange Conservation Commission can be found on Facebook and our website at http://www.orangectconservationcommission.com or https://www.orange-ct.gov/441/Conservation-Commission.