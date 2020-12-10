Musical Folk Invites You To Our “Winter Wonderland” Semester Of Online Music Classes For Young Children This Winter

Musical Folk, offering Music Together® classes, for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers in Greater New Haven, will present an online version of the popular Music Together® classes for kids up to age five through virtual platforms this Winter.

The Music Together® Online courses will feature Musical Folk teachers leading live online classes, through Zoom and Facebook Live, encouraging children and the grownups who love them to sing, dance, and use everyday objects to make music.

Though our Music Together® Online classes are designed for children age 5 and under, every member of the family is encouraged to join in, making an ideal at-home activity for the entire household. In addition, families with older children can sign up for the Rhythm Kids Online program, aimed at children from 4 to 8 years of age.

In addition to online classes, we have planned some fabulous outdoor, physically distanced events for the whole family:

Winter Classes Begin On Saturday, December 5, 2020

Tuition for the Music Together® Online class includes 11 weeks of unlimited Zoom and Facebook live events, as well as access to a private Facebook group. Also, several outdoor, physically distanced, family events will be held this semester. Each family receives a colorful songbook and CD to explore the music of the semester at home. To register, go to the www.musicalfolk.com.

** Use Code WINTERFUN to receive $25 Off registration for Winter 2020 semester, for new families!**

The 11-week Winter semester of Music Together® begins December 5, 2020; enrollment is ongoing. For information and class schedules, visit us online at www.MusicalFolk.com. Outdoor events are weather permitting and will be moved to Facebook or Zoom if we cannot be outdoors.

Music Together® is an international music program which has aimed to instill a love of rhythm and movement into kids since it began in 1987. Musical Folk has brought the curriculum of courses to area children for over ten years.

Music Together® classes are based on the recognition that all children are musical. All children can learn to sing in tune, keep a beat, and participate with confidence in the music of our culture. Research shows that children exposed to music making at a very young age can achieve music competence earlier than those who have not had a rich musical environment. Increasing vocabulary and early language skills, building confidence and creativity, and giving children the foundation needed when it comes time to begin formal music lessons are results of this program. The participation and musical role model of the parent or caregiver makes this program so special, and successful, building an emotional bond and a love of music that lasts a lifetime.