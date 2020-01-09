Music Director Gives Concert Talk

Bryan Campbell, the Music Director and Organist of the Orange Congregational Church, will give a concert talk about his recent recital tour of Poland. As one of the events in the Music on the Green Concert Series, the presentation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Meeting House sanctuary. Bryan will play selections on the pipe organ, and show photos of the organs, historic churches, and colorful characters he met as guest of the Ministry of Culture of the Polish government. This project was part of an exchange concert as Marek Kudlicki played the organ previously in Orange in March of 2019 on the church’s concert series. Admission is $10, and free for children. The church is located at 205 Meeting House Lane at Orange Center Road on the Town Green. The program will reflect the interesting mix of music, history, culture, and religion Mr. Campbell experienced while in Poland.