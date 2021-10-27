Mitch Goldblatt has served as an elected official in the Town of Orange for over 40 years. His love for serving his community has spanned the positions of Constable, Town Plan and Zoning Commission, Board of Selectmen and First Selectman.

Now seeking his 15th term as a member of the Board of Selectmen, Mitch is also currently the chair of the Orange Recycling Committee and a member of the Pension Board. A volunteer at many events, Mitch helps out at the Orange Country Fair, the Firemen’s Carnival, Shredding Day, and the Lions Club Thanksgiving Dinner to name a few.

He currently works for the Town of Guilford as the Director of Human Resources and is an adjunct professor of Public Administration at the University of New Haven where he teaches Personnel Management and Labor Relation in the Public Sector.

Mitch has always been outspoken, but also a great listener to others with ideas. He was an early advocate of an Orange Train Station, supported Stew Leonard’s coming to town, and began the path for a surge of economic development, including working to bring Target and Kohl’s to town, while initiating discussions with United Illuminating and sparking the resurgence of the Edison Road extension which has opened up our light industrial district to new development.

As a Selectman, Mitch advocated for larger Recycling Bins, stood up against the Boy Scouts and their former discriminatory actions against gay scouts, and is concerned about our residents being overtaxed, which has led to an excessive undesignated fund balance. While being an advocate of not allowing any smoking in the outdoor seating of restaurants, he is in favor of allowing a cannabis dispensary in Orange now that it is legalized and may bring much needed revenue to the town. A member of the Bond Oversight Committee, he is concerned about proper maintenance for our roads and town facilities. As an active participant in the Orange Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1972, Mitch is excited to be part of our 2022 Bicentennial Committee.

Mitch earned a BA in Political Science from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania and an MBA in Management from The University of New Haven. An Orange resident for over 60 years, Mitch lives on Drummond Road with his wife Abby and has two children, Carl and Shayna.

He loves serving our town and respectfully asks for your vote for another term as your Selectman.