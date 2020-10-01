Mishkan Israel Nursery School Accepting Fall Registrations

The Mishkan Israel Nursery School is taking registrations for the 2020-2021 School Year. The program is known for its wonderful curriculum and teachers, diversity of students, competitive rates, flexible schedule particularly suited for working parents and unique enrichment classes including Spanish and music.

The School serves infants 6 weeks to 5 years. Both part day and full day options are available. The school is multi-cultural and open to the community.

The Mishkan Israel Nursery School is conveniently located at 785 Ridge Road in Hamden. Some classes are already full so call now. For more information and to arrange a tour, contact Early Childhood Director Susan Witten Nason at (203) 288-2375 or sperry@cmihamden.org.