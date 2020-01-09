Mini Golf At The Library

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library are excited to announce its first mini golf fundraising event, “A ‘Hole’ Lot of Fun” on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 2020. All proceeds will be used by the Friends to directly support the Library for funding programs, museum passes, and more comfortable chairs for the meeting rooms.

The Library will undergo a transformation – an 18-hole miniature golf course will wander around the stacks, complete with obstacles to challenge the players. At the “Par-tee” on Friday evening, adults will play the game, enjoy delicious food and a selection of wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages donated by our local businesses, and bid on silent auction items. At “Family Fun Day” on Saturday, kids will play golf and enjoy having their faces painted or hands hennaed and everyone can buy tickets for kid-friendly raffle items.

To make this event a success the Friends is looking for local businesses to become a title sponsor; sponsor a hole; donate food, beverages, or party goods for the “Par-tee;” or donate products, services, or gift cards for the raffle. Volunteers from the Friends membership are gearing up to decorate, greet, and ensure that everyone has a great time. If you would like to participate in any way, please email the Friends at friendsofcase176@gmail.com. This is an opportunity for the community to come together to show its support for the Case Memorial Library, its staff, and the wonderful activities they provide for us.