Mini Golf at the Library:  A ‘Hole’ Lot of Fun!

Visit the Case Memorial Library on Friday, April 3 or Saturday, April 4 for a fun, two-day event where the entire library will be transformed into a miniature golf course as a fundraiser organized by the Friends of the Library and generously sponsored by Avangrid.

On Friday evening, adults age 21 and older are welcome to a private “Par-Tee” from 6 to 9 p.m. where they can play golf and enjoy delicious food and a variety of wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets for this fundraising event are $25 per person and you can register online at casememoriallibrary.org/events, by phone, or in person at the Library. Checks can be made out the Friends of the Case Memorial Library and mailed c/o the Friends or dropped off in person at the Library.

On Saturday, patrons of all ages are welcome for a day of fun for the whole family. The mini golf course will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Family Fun Zone will have face painting, balloons, and magic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and henna from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for golf on Saturday are $5 per person and each child or teen who attends will receive one ticket to the Family Fun Zone good for either face painting or henna. (Limit one per child or teen).

The Big Green Truck will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer its tasty pizza for purchase!

The eighteen holes are sponsored and decorated by businesses, organizations, and individuals from Orange and the surrounding communities. There are still a couple holes left for sponsorship, but they are going fast! The Friends are also happy to accept food, beverage, and party supply donations for the “Par-Tee” as well as items for the raffle on Saturday and monetary contributions. If you are a business, organization, or individual who would like to become a sponsor, please visit casememoriallibrary.org/friends/minigolf or email friendsofcase176@gmail.com for more information.

All proceeds from this special two-day event will be used by the Friends of the Case Memorial Library to directly support the Library for funding programs, museum passes, and more comfortable chairs for the meeting rooms.

Thank you to our generous title sponsor Avangrid, our hole sponsors, and all the businesses, organizations, and individuals who have donated gift cards, food and beverage, services, raffle items, and monetary contributions to help make this event a success!